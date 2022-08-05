 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Beyoncé’s New Album, Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Use, and Katy Perry’s Pizza

Plus, this week’s Cringe Mode is ‘Blue Crush’ in honor of its 20th anniversary

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Photo by Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment


Tea Time has some August streaming for you, including Beyoncé’s new album and a Nicolas Cage marathon (1:00). It turns out that Taylor Swift is the celebrity with the worst private jet emissions, not Kylie Jenner (14:37). In honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is Blue Crush (27:51), and if Katy Perry threw a slice of pizza at you in the club, would you eat it (53:56)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

