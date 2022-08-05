Beyoncé’s New Album, Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Use, and Katy Perry’s Pizza



Tea Time has some August streaming for you, including Beyoncé’s new album and a Nicolas Cage marathon (1:00). It turns out that Taylor Swift is the celebrity with the worst private jet emissions, not Kylie Jenner (14:37). In honor of the movie’s 20th anniversary, this week’s Cringe Mode is Blue Crush (27:51), and if Katy Perry threw a slice of pizza at you in the club, would you eat it (53:56)?

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher