‘SummerSlam’ Review, What to Do With Ronda, and a Message for the Street Profits

Plus, Rosenberg gives Bianca Belair some advice, and Canasta and Dip make a big announcement to the ‘Cheap Heat’ universe

By Peter Rosenberg
Rosenberg and SGG are back from Nashville to break down all the action from SummerSlam. The guys tell tales from the weekend, and Dip later joins to give his loud takes (17:56). Then, Dip has some strong words for the Street Profits (24:33), Rosenberg gives Bianca Belair some advice, and the guys try to make sense of Ronda Rousey’s career path. Plus, Canasta and Dip make a big announcement to the Cheap Heat universe. Enjoy yourselves.

Hosts: Peter Rosenberg, Stat Guy Greg, Dip
Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

