Is Erling Haaland Unlike Anything the Premier League Has Ever Seen?

Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Mayowa Quadri to chat a bit about Notting Hill Carnival, before moving on to the incredible start to Premier League life for Erling Haaland (03.46). They give him a load of flowers after his hat trick against Crystal Palace and ponder whether the Premier League has ever seen a striker like him before. There’s also chat about Scott Parker’s sacking from Bournemouth (19.36) and the goings-on at Aston Villa and Leicester City following their poor starts to the season (30.04).
