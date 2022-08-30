 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What Barrett Extension Means for ​​Donovan Mitchell, and Your Mailbag Questions!

Plus, talking the Pelicans, national vs. domestic MVPs, and Tyrese Haliburton

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the Knicks signing R.J. Barrett to a four-year extension and what this means for Donovan Mitchell (00:58). The Wizards are being mentioned as a possibility for Mitchell, but the guys don’t believe he’s a fit next to Bradley Beal (09:51). The fellas go into your mailbag questions next (24:00), with topics including the Pelicans, national vs. domestic MVPs, and Tyrese Haliburton. They also discuss KOC’s old Letterboxd reviews before diving into why video game culture is the worst (47:10).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

