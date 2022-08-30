 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

CM Punk Is Cooked, Plus Clash at the Castle Predictions

Plus, the guys discuss Drew McIntyre calling out Karrion Kross about his hourglass—and respond to a tweet requesting their take on pineapples on pizza, which leads to a Coke vs. Pepsi debate

By Evan Mack
WRESTLING: JAN 26 AEW Dynamite Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


This week, Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian kick off the show with a response to a tweet requesting their take on pineapples on pizza, which leads to a Coke vs. Pepsi debate (5:55). Then they discuss Drew McIntyre calling out Karrion Kross about his hourglass (12:30). Plus, the guys discuss Moxley’s squash match against CM Punk and discuss whether the latter is cooked (31:20). The guys finish the show with their predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle (59:20).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

