CM Punk Is Cooked, Plus Clash at the Castle Predictions



This week, Evan, Jack, Flobo, and Brian kick off the show with a response to a tweet requesting their take on pineapples on pizza, which leads to a Coke vs. Pepsi debate (5:55). Then they discuss Drew McIntyre calling out Karrion Kross about his hourglass (12:30). Plus, the guys discuss Moxley’s squash match against CM Punk and discuss whether the latter is cooked (31:20). The guys finish the show with their predictions for WWE Clash at the Castle (59:20).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

