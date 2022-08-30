 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Deano on Worcester and Welsh Regions—Dean Ryan Chats With Jim Hamilton

Dean explains how the Welsh Regions are building toward a move away from the WRU and gives his opinion on who Eddie Jones’s successor should be

Dragons v Scarlets - United Rugby Championship Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images


Following the recent media storm around Worcester’s financial situation, Big Jim chats to former Worcester Director of Rugby Dean Ryan to get his thoughts on the precarious position the club finds itself in. With his current role as DoR at the Dragons, Dean explains how the Welsh Regions are building toward a move away from the WRU and how they hope to fare in the URC this season. As one of England’s most successful coaches, Dean also gives his opinion on who Eddie Jones’s successor should be.

