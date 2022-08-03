 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Introducing ‘22 Goals’

Listen as The Ringer’s Brian Phillips leads you on a breathless tour of nearly a century of World Cup history through the lens of 22 of the most iconic goals ever scored

By Brian Phillips
Ringer illustration


Host Brian Phillips unfolds the surprising history of the World Cup through the stories of 22 of the most important goals ever scored in the world’s greatest sporting event.

There’s nothing quite like a soccer goal.

As the 22nd men’s FIFA World Cup approaches in November of 2022, this podcast takes a look back at the history of the World Cup, through the lens of 22 of the most iconic goals ever scored.

Listen along as The Ringer’s Brian Phillips leads you on a breathless tour of nearly a century of World Cup history—from triumphs to tragedies, and everything in between.

This is not a soccer podcast, it’s a history book on a rocket ship to the moon. (OK, fine, it is technically also a soccer podcast.)

22 Goals premieres August 10.

Host: Brian Phillips
Producers: Devon Renaldo, Mike Wargon, Conor Nevins, and Vikram Patel
Sound Design and Original Music: Devon Renaldo
Mixing and Mastering: Scott Somerville

