Jacob deGrom’s Return Spoiled, Remembering Vin Scully, the MLB Trade Deadline, and Terry Collins on the Mets’ World Series Chances



(01:33) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the trade deadline moves from the Yankees and Mets, the life of Vin Scully, and more.

(59:05) — TERRY COLLINS: Former Mets manager Terry Collins joins the show to discuss the Mets’ chances at the World Series, the similarities to 2015, and managing Jacob deGrom.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Terry Collins

Producer: Stefan Anderson

