Jacob deGrom’s Return Spoiled, Remembering Vin Scully, the MLB Trade Deadline, and Terry Collins on the Mets’ World Series Chances

Collins also discusses this year’s Mets’ similarities to the 2015 team and managing Jacob deGrom

By John Jastremski
New York Mets v Washington Nationals Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images


(01:33) — SPOTIFY LIVE: JJ’s live reaction to the trade deadline moves from the Yankees and Mets, the life of Vin Scully, and more.

(59:05) — TERRY COLLINS: Former Mets manager Terry Collins joins the show to discuss the Mets’ chances at the World Series, the similarities to 2015, and managing Jacob deGrom.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Terry Collins
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

