Celebration Police, Ending the Inevitable, and Which Teams Should We Worry About?

Celebrating is bad, apparently, so Musa and Ryan run through the Premier League results and decide who is allowed to celebrate and who isn’t (04:57), including Liverpool’s Premier League record-equaling win, back-to-back wins for Manchester United, and Arsenal maintaining their 100 percent start. They round up some results around Europe (25:16), big starts for PSG and Bayern coming to a halt (32:33) and a few teams they have concerns about, after the first few games (45:07).
