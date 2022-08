House and Hubbard recap the FedEx Cup Tournament, which resulted in in Rory Mcllroy taking home his third title after going head-to-head with Scottie Scheffler (1:14). Then, they address Jay Monahan’s announcement that confirms structural changes to the PGA Tour, and discuss what this means for the upcoming season, LIV Golf, and future professional athletes (13:52).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes