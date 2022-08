Kevin is joined by Michael Baumann to recap the first race back since summer break, the Belgian Grand Prix. They discuss Max Verstappen’s impressive win starting from P14, Ferrari’s exhausting strategy problems, and which upcoming races we should be looking forward to. Later they touch on the news that Daniel Ricciardo will not be returning to McLaren, and discuss what could be next for the driver.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Michael Baumann

Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

