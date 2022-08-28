Regina Hall on ‘Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul’



Larry is joined by actress and producer Regina Hall to talk about her new film Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul premiering theatrically and on Peacock September 2. They start their conversation by breaking down the film’s plot and her role as Trinitie Childs, the “first lady’ of a struggling megachurch, while also delving into Hall’s own religious background. This leads to a discussion about the complicated nature of not only church hierarchies but organized religion itself.(11:48) Next, they discuss the creative approach to playing Trinitie and the chemistry between her co-star Sterling K.Brown.(19:42) After the break, Regina details how a personal tragedy influenced her life trajectory and propelled her towards acting school and a successful career in the industry.(25:17) Hall then shares how she is able to explore the character-driven spaces within a script to cultivate comedic performances.(33:05) They end the pod by talking about about some of Regina’s influences and looking forward to future projects.(35:53)

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Regina Hall

Producer: Chris Sutton

