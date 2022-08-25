 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Reading Between the Lines of the Pat Bev Trade and the Real Impact of Chet’s Injury

KOC and Verno discuss the trade between the Lakers and Jazz

By Kevin O'Connor and Chris Vernon
2022 NBA Playoffs - Minnesota Timberwolves v Memphis Grizzlies Photo by Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images


Verno and KOC discuss the latest trade in the NBA as Patrick Beverley makes his way back to Los Angeles, but this time he’ll join LeBron James and the Lakers (01:05). Could this be the first step in the Lakers’ attempt to move Russell Westbrook? The Thunder’s Chet Holmgren injured his foot in a pro-am game and will now miss the entire 2022-23 season, and the guys discuss how players with bodies like Chet’s are getting more frequently injured (17:43). Could the Thunder potentially make Shai Gilgeous-Alexander available? While discussing the young stars in the NBA, KOC brings up the idea of a Rising Stars Week, where young stars get a chance to shine on national TV (33:10).

Got a question for the guys? Send it to us for our next episode at nbamailbag@gmail.com.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

