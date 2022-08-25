 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Barcelona’s Young Core, Isak to Newcastle, and in Defense of the Bundesliga!

Musa and Ryan discuss the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, et al., and how Barca’s signings could affect their pathway and progress. They then discuss Alexander Isak’s transfer to Newcastle and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s rumored loan to Bayer Leverkusen.

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images


After another chaotic summer for Barcelona, it might be easy to overlook the team’s otherworldly young core. Musa and Ryan discuss the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, et al., and how Barca’s signings could affect their pathway and progress (07:54). They then discuss Alexander Isak’s transfer to Newcastle (28:15) and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s rumored loan to Bayer Leverkusen (37:05). Finally, after recent online discourse, they chat about what makes the Bundesliga—and other leagues—great, even when one side regularly wins the title (43:34).

Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Stadio

The Latest

AEW’s Very Bad News Cycle

Plus, Dave and Kaz discuss CM Punk losing the World Title to Jon Moxley and whether that has anything to do with some of the comments he made, and talk about Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE

By David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide

A Cancel Culture Discussion With Wesley Donehue

Wesley joins Bakari to discuss the work of his campaign agency, Push Digital, his new book ‘Under Fire: 13 Rules for Surviving Cancel Culture,’ and navigating life after being "cancelled" himself

By Bakari Sellers

Durant Is Staying in Brooklyn … for Now. Plus, Things We Think We Know About the 2022-23 Season.

Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann discuss how good the Nets can be now that Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn

By Justin Verrier and J. Kyle Mann

What’s the Best Song on Kendrick Lamar’s ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’?

On the latest episode of our collab with ‘Dissect,’ Charles and Cole debate the best track on Kendrick Lamar’s landmark third album

By Charles Holmes and Cole Cuchna

What ‘The Bear’ Gets Right About the Time Warps Within Restaurants

Dave breaks down how well ‘The Bear’ encapsulates the way time tends to warp in the kitchen and more

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

MVP Tiers: Who Can Win It in 2022?

Sheil and Ben discuss which players could have an award-winning season

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia