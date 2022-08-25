Barcelona’s Young Core, Isak to Newcastle, and in Defense of the Bundesliga!

After another chaotic summer for Barcelona, it might be easy to overlook the team’s otherworldly young core. Musa and Ryan discuss the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Gavi, et al., and how Barca’s signings could affect their pathway and progress (07:54). They then discuss Alexander Isak’s transfer to Newcastle (28:15) and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s rumored loan to Bayer Leverkusen (37:05). Finally, after recent online discourse, they chat about what makes the Bundesliga—and other leagues—great, even when one side regularly wins the title (43:34).
Host: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
