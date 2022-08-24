 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Flowers for Jill Scott and Ellen White, Plus Manchester United’s Win Over Liverpool

Plus, Ian and his guests chat a little about ‘Bullet Train’ and ‘Elvis’

By Ian Wright and Ryan Hunn
England v Sweden: Semi Final - UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Photo by Lynne Cameron - The FA/The FA via Getty Images


Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn, in person for the first time! They chat a little about Bullet Train and Elvis (01:00), before giving a huge bunch of flowers to Jill Scott and Ellen White, after they announced their retirements from football this week (08:52). Then, they discuss Manchester United’s win over Liverpool and how the Premier League is shaping up so far (21:34).

Host: Ian Wright
Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn
Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

