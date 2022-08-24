Flowers for Jill Scott and Ellen White, Plus Manchester United’s Win Over Liverpool



Ian is joined by Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn, in person for the first time! They chat a little about Bullet Train and Elvis (01:00), before giving a huge bunch of flowers to Jill Scott and Ellen White, after they announced their retirements from football this week (08:52). Then, they discuss Manchester United’s win over Liverpool and how the Premier League is shaping up so far (21:34).

Host: Ian Wright

Guests: Flo Lloyd-Hughes and Ryan Hunn

Producers: Ryan Hunn and Roscoe Bowman

