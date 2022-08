House and Hubbard start by talking about Patrick Cantlay winning the BMW Championship, and other notable performances from the tournament (2:00). Then, they discuss the potential changes that were discussed in a players-only meeting that included Tiger Woods and other top PGA Tour players (17:27). Lastly, they preview the Tour Championship at Eastlake (44:42).

