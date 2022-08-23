Kevin Durant Is Staying in Brooklyn. What’s Next for the Nets?



Verno and KOC return as they discuss Kevin Durant backtracking his trade request to remain with the Nets (01:14). Verno shares what he believes to be the turning point on KD changing his mind (07:40). Now that KD has decided to stay, the guys debate how the Nets will look this season (24:55). Is it possible KD asks for another trade? Or would the Nets explore moving any other players? Also, why the Lakers have a better chance of winning the championship than the Nets, and how the Rudy Gobert trade simply ruined everything (35:28).

Have a question for us? Send us questions for our next episode at nbamailbag@gmail.com.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor

Producer: Jessie Lopez

