Kevin Durant Is Staying in Brooklyn. What’s Next for the Nets?

Verno and KOC return as they discuss Kevin Durant backtracking his trade request to remain with the Nets

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four Photo by Elsa/Getty Images


Verno and KOC return as they discuss Kevin Durant backtracking his trade request to remain with the Nets (01:14). Verno shares what he believes to be the turning point on KD changing his mind (07:40). Now that KD has decided to stay, the guys debate how the Nets will look this season (24:55). Is it possible KD asks for another trade? Or would the Nets explore moving any other players? Also, why the Lakers have a better chance of winning the championship than the Nets, and how the Rudy Gobert trade simply ruined everything (35:28).

Have a question for us? Send us questions for our next episode at nbamailbag@gmail.com.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

