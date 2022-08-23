Johnny Wrestling Is Back! Plus, Kevin Owens’s Rise to Prominence.



Evan debuts his new segment, The Internet Gets on My Damn Nerves, to respond to a tweet that says Karrion Kross would be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and a shirt Brian H. Waters is wearing (10:16). Then the guys discuss Johnny Gargano’s return, which was interrupted by Austin Theory (23:55), whether Trish Stratus will wrestle a few matches, Bayley’s return against Aliyah (47:44), Kevin Owens’s rise to prominence (56:20), and more!

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer

Producer: Brian H. Waters

