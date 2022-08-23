 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Johnny Wrestling Is Back! Plus, Kevin Owens’s Rise to Prominence.

Plus, Evan debuts his new segment, The Internet Gets on My Damn Nerves, to respond to a tweet that says Karrion Kross would be in the main event of ‘WrestleMania 39’ and a shirt Brian H. Waters is wearing

By Evan Mack
WWE


Evan debuts his new segment, The Internet Gets on My Damn Nerves, to respond to a tweet that says Karrion Kross would be in the main event of WrestleMania 39 and a shirt Brian H. Waters is wearing (10:16). Then the guys discuss Johnny Gargano’s return, which was interrupted by Austin Theory (23:55), whether Trish Stratus will wrestle a few matches, Bayley’s return against Aliyah (47:44), Kevin Owens’s rise to prominence (56:20), and more!

Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In MackMania

The Latest

Durant, Nets Have No Better Options; Jon Anik on Maybe the Best UFC Win Ever; and We Introduce Worst Take

Also, Ryen introduces a new segment called Worst Take

By Ryen Russillo

What’s the Secret of Success in America? This Economist Has Answers.

Derek delves into the viability of the American dream in our current economy

By Derek Thompson

The Fight of His Life—Ed Slater and Sam Raven Chat With Jim Hamilton

Ed talks about being diagnosed with motor neurone disease and being forced to retire from professional rugby, and the guys reflect on their recent 350-mile charity cycle, which raised over 300K for MND charities and research

By The Rugby Pod

The 20 Most Anticipated Movies of Fall 2022 

Amanda and Sean also break down the summer doldrums at the box office

By Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins

Testing the Upper Limits of Deliciousness of the Green Bean

Can the humble green bean be diced and sliced into something resembling the greatest rice accompaniment on Earth

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying

African Film and Adapting ‘The Color Purple’ With Blitz Bazawule

Bazawule discusses the importance of African films made by African filmmakers, his experience working with Beyoncé on ‘Black Is King,’ his upcoming musical adaptation of ‘The Color Purple,’ and more

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay