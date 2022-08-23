The Fight of His Life—Ed Slater and Sam Raven Chat With Jim Hamilton



In July 2022, Gloucester and former Leicester second row Ed Slater was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at the age of 34 and forced to retire from professional rugby. In this episode, Jim and Gloucester team manager and good friend Sam Raven chat with Ed about coming to terms with the life-changing diagnosis and the impact it’s had on him, his family, and friends. It’s an emotional and inspiring chat, but one filled with plenty of laughs as the guys also reflect on their recent 350-mile charity cycle, which raised over 300k for MND charities and research. We wish Ed all the very best and you can support Ed and follow him on his journey via Instagram @4edfundraising or Twitter:

