Lively Leeds and ... Spiritual Red Cards?

Musa and Ryan also give a quick roundup of Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and La Liga

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Leeds United v Chelsea FC - Premier League Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan begin this week with Leeds’ ferocious 3-0 win over Chelsea with a very impressive performance from Jesse Marsch’s side (4:31). Next up, it’s Newcastle and Manchester City’s six-goal thriller (18:25), and did Kieran Trippier show us an example of a spiritual red card? There’s some Arsenal chat after they remain the only Premier League side with a 100 percent record (30:52), plus shouts to Brighton and a wrap-up of some of the other games (33:31) before a quick roundup of Ligue 1, Serie A, the Bundesliga, and La Liga (40:00).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

