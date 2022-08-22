Sox Didn’t Prioritize Winning, Pats Questions, and Brady Nearly a Raider?



(1:42)–RED SOX: The Red Sox lose their series against the Orioles. Chaim Bloom failed this year’s Red Sox team.

(25:02)-CHAD FINN: The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn joins the show to talk more on the Red Sox’s woes and who they want to see calling Sox games next season.

(41:59)-PATRIOTS: Tyquan Thornton’s injury, Kendrick Bourne’s eventful training camp, what we want to see from Mac Jones in Year 2, and Tom Brady was almost a Raider?

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Chad Finn

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Producer: Steve Ceruti

