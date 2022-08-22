 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sox Didn’t Prioritize Winning, Pats Questions, and Brady Nearly a Raider?

Brian is joined by the Globe’s Chad Finn to talk all things Boston sports

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images


(1:42)–RED SOX: The Red Sox lose their series against the Orioles. Chaim Bloom failed this year’s Red Sox team.
(25:02)-CHAD FINN: The Boston Globe’s Chad Finn joins the show to talk more on the Red Sox’s woes and who they want to see calling Sox games next season.
(41:59)-PATRIOTS: Tyquan Thornton’s injury, Kendrick Bourne’s eventful training camp, what we want to see from Mac Jones in Year 2, and Tom Brady was almost a Raider?

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chad Finn
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Premiere Reactions

‘Talk the Thrones’ returns with Chris, Mallory, and Joanna as they discuss the season premiere of HBO’s ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff

By Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more

‘House of the Dragon’ Is Playing All of the Hits

Chris and Andy discuss the premiere episode of the ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

‘House of the Dragon’ Introduces a Very Different Time for Targaryens

The Targaryens were a fallen, former dynasty at the beginning of ‘Game of Thrones,’ but HBO’s prequel series distinguishes itself from its predecessor by showing the family at the peak of its power

By Zach Kram

A New Way to Look at KD With Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre, Plus ‘The Rehearsal’ Is Insane With Juliet Litman

Bill also discusses LeBron James’s recent extension

By Bill Simmons, Rob Mahoney, and 2 more

Leon Edwards Shocks the World!

Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall offer immediate analysis to one of the greatest moments in UFC history

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

Jessica Gao on ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

Larry is joined by Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Jessica Gao to talk about her new Disney+ series

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air