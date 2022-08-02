 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Remembering Bill Russell, Tampering Unfairness, and Your Mailbag Questions

Verno and KOC look back on the career of the Boston Celtics great

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2013 W.E.B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images


Verno and KOC open the show by sharing their memories of NBA legend Bill Russell, who passed away over the weekend (01:02). As more charges of tampering continue in the NBA, the guys wonder if it’s time for the NBA to consider how they handle these charges (09:12). The guys open up the mailbag to answer your questions (15:12). Some of the topics they discuss include Zion Williamson’s impact, the best game the guys have watched live, wild trade deadline predictions for next season, the Hornets’ future, and more.

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

