Did Liverpool and Man City Tell Us Anything About the Upcoming Season?

Plus, Musa and Ryan chat about Dortmund, German Cup upsets, and some lovely transfers

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield Photo by Kieran Galvin/DeFodi Images via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are still bathing in the warm rays of England’s Euros win (00:39), but they turn their attention to some of the results from men’s club football over the weekend. They chat a bit about whether Liverpool have exposed a potential problem for Manchester City and what else could be taken away from their 3-1 Community Shield victory (08:03). They then go to Germany, where Sadio Mané scored for Bayern in their Super Cup win over Leipzig (23:12) and then discuss PSV’s win over Ajax (28:50). Plus, there’s some chat about Dortmund (32:45), German Cup upsets (36:25), and some lovely transfers.

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

