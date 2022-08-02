Did Liverpool and Man City Tell Us Anything About the Upcoming Season?

Musa and Ryan are still bathing in the warm rays of England’s Euros win (00:39), but they turn their attention to some of the results from men’s club football over the weekend. They chat a bit about whether Liverpool have exposed a potential problem for Manchester City and what else could be taken away from their 3-1 Community Shield victory (08:03). They then go to Germany, where Sadio Mané scored for Bayern in their Super Cup win over Leipzig (23:12) and then discuss PSV’s win over Ajax (28:50). Plus, there’s some chat about Dortmund (32:45), German Cup upsets (36:25), and some lovely transfers.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
