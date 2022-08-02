The Rise and Fall of Max Guazzini, Rugby’s Greatest Ever Owner



This is the incredible true story of Max Guazzini, the former flamboyant French owner of Stade Français, who spent over €30 million and took the team from the 4th division to five-time champions of France before fraud and bankruptcy threatened it all. Naked calendars, hot tubs with Madonna, audacious kits, gladiatorial pre-match entertainment, tragic suicide, and fallouts, we speak to the players who experienced the amazing and tumultuous journey firsthand, including James Haskell, Ben Keyser, and Ollie Phillips. We also track down Max himself to hear his side of the remarkable story. If you enjoy this episode, please share it with friends and let us know on social media.

