JJ hopped on Spotify Live to react to the Yankees acquiring Frankie Montas and Lou Trivino ahead of tomorrow’s trade deadline and to discuss potential trades to fill out the Mets roster.

Host: John Jastremski

Producer: Stefan Anderson

