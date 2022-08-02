Finau Goes Back-to-Back, and Previewing the Wyndham



House and Hubbard start by recapping Tony Finau’s second straight PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and what we should expect from Finau moving forward (1:52). They also discuss an impressive year for young golfers. Then, they discuss how the PGA can try to keep young golfers on tour (13:26). They also discuss the spectacle of the last LIV Golf event. Lastly, they wrap up by previewing the last event on the PGA Tour, the Wyndham Championship (52:03).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

