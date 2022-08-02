 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Finau Goes Back-to-Back, and Previewing the Wyndham

House and Hubbard discuss Tony Finau’s second straight PGA Tour victory, the impressive year for young golfers, and more

By Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images


House and Hubbard start by recapping Tony Finau’s second straight PGA Tour victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and what we should expect from Finau moving forward (1:52). They also discuss an impressive year for young golfers. Then, they discuss how the PGA can try to keep young golfers on tour (13:26). They also discuss the spectacle of the last LIV Golf event. Lastly, they wrap up by previewing the last event on the PGA Tour, the Wyndham Championship (52:03).

Hosts: Joe House and Nathan Hubbard
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

