Brian Gewirtz on ‘There’s Just One Problem,’ Being Put on Trial in Wrestler’s Court, and More!

David and Kaz are joined by author, producer of Young Rock, and former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz to discuss his new book, There’s Just One Problem...: True Tales from the Former, One-Time, 7th Most Powerful Person in WWE. They also discuss his time at WWE, including when he was out on trial in wrestling court, working when Stone Cold Steve Austin walked out on Raw, and so much more. Later, David and Kaz discuss Dynamite and Raw (1:02:00).
Hosts: David Shoemaker and Kazeem Famuyide
Guest: Brian Gewirtz
Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah
