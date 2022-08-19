Alexa Bliss on WWE’s Women’s Tag Tournament, Backstreet Boys vs. NSYNC, and more!

Alexa Bliss joins Evan, Jack, JMC, and Brian on this special episode of MackMania. She discusses teaming up with Asuka in the WWE women’s tag team title tournament (1:22), whether she would be a Hall of Famer if she retired today (02:53), her mental health as a bodybuilder versus being a WWE superstar (4:21), who is better been Backstreet Boys or NSYNC (20:15), and more!
Host: Evan Mack, Jack Farmer, and JMC
Guest: Alexa Bliss
Producer: Brian H. Waters
