Chapter 10: That’s Gotta Be Kane | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era

Shoemaker sits down with Glenn Jacobs, who discusses portraying the character that made the Undertaker an underdog

By David Shoemaker
WWE


Kane’s debut not only led to one of the greatest rivalries in WWE history but also to one of the greatest horror stories in wrestling. David Shoemaker sits down with Glenn Jacobs, who discusses portraying the character that made the Undertaker an underdog. Plus, he discusses the relationship between horror and pro wrestling with longtime villain Kevin Sullivan and then with horror-movie director Cody Knotts.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Glenn Jacobs, Kevin Sullivan, and Cody Knotts
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

Subscribe: Spotify

