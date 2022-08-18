‘Real Ones’ Two-Year Anniversary Episode, Plus LeBron James Signs An Extension With the Lakers



Logan, Raja, and Jomi discuss LeBron James’s two-year extension with the Lakers (0:30), before the whole squad gets into our favorite moments from the past two years of Real Ones, including the most outlandish interviews, angriest rants, and some behind-the-scenes moments (12:10). Then we answer listener questions, hear about your favorite moments, and listen to your voicemails (44:50). Thanks for the past two years!

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

Guest: Jomi Adeniran

Producer: Sasha Ashall

