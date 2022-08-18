 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Real Ones’ Two-Year Anniversary Episode, Plus LeBron James Signs An Extension With the Lakers

Logan, Raja, and Jomi discuss some highlights from past episodes

By Logan Murdock, Raja Bell, and Jomi Adeniran
New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images


Logan, Raja, and Jomi discuss LeBron James’s two-year extension with the Lakers (0:30), before the whole squad gets into our favorite moments from the past two years of Real Ones, including the most outlandish interviews, angriest rants, and some behind-the-scenes moments (12:10). Then we answer listener questions, hear about your favorite moments, and listen to your voicemails (44:50). Thanks for the past two years!

Hosts: Logan Murdock and Raja Bell
Guest: Jomi Adeniran
Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

