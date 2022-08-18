 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mailbag—Will Chelsea Have to Make a Decision on Chilwell? Plus World Cups, Manager ‘Royal Rumbles,’ and More.

They answer questions on Ben Chilwell’s place at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella, Elon Musk pretending to buy Manchester United, and a karmic Premier League

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea U21 v Fulham U21- Premier League 2 Photo by Clive Howes - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images


Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag for the first time this season. They answer questions on Ben Chilwell’s place at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella (04:42), Elon Musk pretending to buy Manchester United (11:20), a karmic Premier League (14:32), a manager Royal Rumble (20:31), and where they would award the 2030 men’s World Cup (26:47). They also discuss who will be this season’s “always watch” (30:21) and a couple of transfers, including possible destinations for Christian Pulisic (35:37).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

