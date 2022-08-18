Musa and Ryan open up the mailbag for the first time this season. They answer questions on Ben Chilwell’s place at Chelsea following the arrival of Marc Cucurella (04:42), Elon Musk pretending to buy Manchester United (11:20), a karmic Premier League (14:32), a manager Royal Rumble (20:31), and where they would award the 2030 men’s World Cup (26:47). They also discuss who will be this season’s “always watch” (30:21) and a couple of transfers, including possible destinations for Christian Pulisic (35:37).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
