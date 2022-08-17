A Candid Conversation With Joy Taylor, God Bless Johnny Cueto, Plus Giannis to the Bulls?



Despite Dylan Cease having a rare lackluster start, the White Sox beat the Astros. Riding a five-game win streak, the Sox are just a game behind the Guardians for the AL Central lead (01:02). Jason applauds Johnny Cueto for joining the team in the middle of the season and challenging his teammates to be better. Fox Sports 1 and The Herd cohost Joy Taylor joins the show to discuss her radio journey, how she handles the double standards in the industry, working with Colin Cowherd, the national perspective of Chicago sports, and more (19:53). Also, Jason speaks the truth about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s comments saying he could possibly join the Bulls one day (54:18).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Joy Taylor

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

