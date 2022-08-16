Janelle From HR Joins to Discuss ‘Jobber Slam 2,’ Plus All-Time Favorite Finishers

Janelle from HR, co-owner of Battle Club Pro and cohost of the Jobber Tears Podcast, joins the show to discuss this Saturday’s Jobber Slam 2 (1:27). Plus, Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian discuss the Monday Night Raw Easter eggs, which may or may not include a Bray Wyatt return (37:09). Plus, Evan responds to the vitriol the team has received about their top 10 favorite wrestlers (66:20). This week, they reveal their all-time favorite finishing moves. (69:57)
Host: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce and Jack Farmer
Guest: Janelle from HR
Producer: Brian H. Waters
