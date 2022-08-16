Professor Bill Ribbans Chats With Jim Hamilton About Concussions



Dr. Bill Ribbans is an orthopedic surgeon, trauma consultant, and one of the highest regarded specialists in sports medicine. He has treated some of the world’s best sports stars, including Michael Schumacher, Usain Bolt, Jessica Ennis and countless rugby players. He is now at the forefront of concussion research and debate in rugby, working with Progressive Rugby to help advance the safety of the sport for all involved. In this chat, Bill and Jim discuss some very sensitive topics with the aim of better understanding the challenges around concussion in our sport.

