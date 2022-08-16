 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Donald Trump vs. the FBI: Everything We Know About the Investigation So Far

Author, CNN analyst, and former government official Juliette Kayyem joins the show to separate fact from speculation and discuss the multitude of ways this saga could end

By Derek Thompson
Former President Trump And Fellow Conservatives Address Annual CPAC Meeting Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images


I’ve never before recorded an episode specifically about Donald Trump. I guess I’ve been holding out for the chaos that typically swirls around him to exceed an extremely high bar of freaky nonsense. This week, I am forced to conclude that the bar has been surpassed. The January 6 investigations in D.C. and the New York state business investigation are newsworthy on their own. But last week, federal agents descended on Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s private club and Florida home, and came away with a trove of top secret documents and papers. This investigation could implicate the president as an agent of law-breaking espionage. Or it could lead to ... nothing at all. In this episode, the author, CNN analyst, and former government official Juliette Kayyem joins the show to separate fact from speculation and to help us imagine several ways this saga could end.

Host: Derek Thompson
Guest: Juliette Kayyem
Producer: Devon Manze

