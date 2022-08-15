Stamford Bridge Rage! Plus, Brentford Expose Manchester United’s Weaknesses.

Musa and Ryan are back to talk about a weekend of fixtures that were as hot as the weather. They round up some of the key results around Europe after the returns of La Liga and Serie A (04:23), before heading to Stamford Bridge to chat about Chelsea and Spurs’ fiery draw (16:52) and give some Premier League shout-outs (37:15). Then, they look back at Brentford’s surgical dismantling of Manchester United, which highlighted numerous flaws in Erik ten Hag’s side and saw plenty of online “Ewok-ing” (40:42).
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS