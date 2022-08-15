 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stamford Bridge Rage! Plus, Brentford Expose Manchester United’s Weaknesses.

Musa and Ryan also round up some of the key results around Europe after the returns of La Liga and Serie A

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Chelsea FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images


Musa and Ryan are back to talk about a weekend of fixtures that were as hot as the weather. They round up some of the key results around Europe after the returns of La Liga and Serie A (04:23), before heading to Stamford Bridge to chat about Chelsea and Spurs’ fiery draw (16:52) and give some Premier League shout-outs (37:15). Then, they look back at Brentford’s surgical dismantling of Manchester United, which highlighted numerous flaws in Erik ten Hag’s side and saw plenty of online “Ewok-ing” (40:42).

Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

