Prof Steve Peters on England at the Brazil World Cup …

Professor Peters discusses what makes the best, the best? And how do elite sports people deal with failure and animalistic behavior?

By Ben Foster
Ukraine v England - FIFA 2014 World Cup Qualifier Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images


England football & rugby, rocket Ronnie O’Sullivan, Team Sky, Chris Hoy, Vicky Pendleton ... This list goes on and on! Professor Steve Peters was our Fozcast guest this week for one of the most interesting episodes to date! Professor Peters is a world-renowned psychiatrist and the author of multiple books, including his latest release, A Path Through the Jungle. Steve’s books have helped and inspired millions of people and we can’t recommend them highly enough. What makes the best, the best ? How do elite-level sports people deal with failure and the animalistic behavior that pushed Birmingham City FC to victory!

Tune in this week to find out! A Path through the Jungle
Chimp Management - Website
Chimp Management Sports Psychology Conference

