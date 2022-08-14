 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mike Birbiglia on ‘The Old Man and the Pool’

Larry is joined by the writer, director, and stand-up comedian to talk about his new one-man show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” - Season 20


Larry is joined by writer, director, and stand-up comedian Mike Birbiglia to talk about his new one-man show The Old Man and the Pool, and they start their conversation by examining Mike’s extremely honest storytelling style and how it’s applied in theatre vs. comedy club settings. Next, they dive deep into the magic of the “inevitable non sequitur” in comedic storytelling and dissect the building blocks of a great joke (6:35). Mike then shares the journey that led him into the world of stand-up and how he navigates the inclusion of real-life family anecdotes within his material (11:15). After the break, Mike details his struggles with both cancer and a rare sleep disorder and talks about the effect they’ve had on his life view and career (33:10). They end the pod by offering aspiring comics tips on relatability and break down the importance of the zen state of mind for a successful performance (45:00).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Mike Birbiglia
Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Marlon Vera Shocks Dominick Cruz; Now Where Does ‘Chito’ Go? Plus: Cruz’s Future and a Fight of the Year Contender Emerges

After watching Marlon Vera’s head-kick knockout of Dominick Cruz, Ariel, Petesy, and Chuck take to Spotify Live to react to an insane night of fights

By Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and 1 more

‘Atlanta’ Episode 13, ‘Beverly Hills’ Episode 14, and ‘Below Deck Med’ Episode 5

Rachel breaks down the looks and drama from Teresa and Luis’s wedding, and more

By Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark, and 1 more

‘A League of Their Own’ Is a Solid Spiritual Heir to ‘GLOW’

Like the prematurely canceled Netflix series, ‘A League of Their Own’ adapts a once-minor bit of sports trivia to refract modern standards of representation through rich period detail

By Alison Herman

A New Way to Think About Racism in America

Derek is joined by Heather McGhee to discuss ‘The Sum of Us’ and why many laws today that might not seem explicitly racist still sustain racial inequality

By Derek Thompson

Trump’s Troubles, Plus Talking Monkeypox With Dr. Sabrina Assoumou

Plus, Van and Rachel wonder if Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

The Seven Most Intriguing Under-the-Radar Deals in NBA Free Agency

From a reclamation project in Detroit to the perfect plug in Miami, here are the signings you may have missed that could pay major dividends next season

By Dan Devine