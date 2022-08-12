 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup, Brooklyn Beckham in Variety, and Joe Exotic’s Pardon Plea

Plus, the crew discusses Taika Waititi and Rita Ora’s secret wedding

By Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue


Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, and Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got married in a secret ceremony (1:00). Somehow, Brooklyn Beckham made it onto the cover for Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” series (15:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is Rumor Has It (29:12). And why is Joe Exotic asking a 90 Day Fiance cast member for help with his pardon plea? (51:48)

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher

