Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s Breakup, Brooklyn Beckham in Variety, and Joe Exotic’s Pardon Plea

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up after nine months together, and Rita Ora and Taika Waititi got married in a secret ceremony (1:00). Somehow, Brooklyn Beckham made it onto the cover for Variety’s “Power of Young Hollywood” series (15:00). This week’s Cringe Mode is Rumor Has It (29:12). And why is Joe Exotic asking a 90 Day Fiance cast member for help with his pardon plea? (51:48)
Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher