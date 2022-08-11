Why Does Fandom Always Have to Be So Biased?

Musa and Ryan are back to catch up a bit before discussing Real Madrid’s win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the European Super Cup (08:31), plus some transfers since the last episode, including Timo Werner’s return to Leipzig (16:05) and Musa reacts to seeing Georginio Wijnaldum’s announcement video for the first time. Then, in a week when the Benjamin Mendy and Ryan Giggs trials began, with the backdrop of allegations against another current Premier League footballer, they discuss the dangers of football tribalism in response to troubling allegations or criticism of clubs (20:35). Content warning: This final segment contains references to cases containing accounts of sexual assault, domestic violence, and rape.
Hosts: Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn
Producer: Ryan Hunn
