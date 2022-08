We welcomed YouTube royalty and “No Two Ways” founder & entrepreneur Callux onto the Fozcast this week!

Callux has amassed an incredible 4 MILLION subscribers on YouTube and is known for pushing the boundaries on his videos! Lux chatted about the highs and lows of YouTube, the skill set he’s developed, and how he believes YouTubers are the future of business! As a big Arsenal fan we got into his expectations for the Gunners this season!

