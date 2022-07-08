 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Summer League Recap, Preview, and Speeding Tickets

Verno and KOC are live from Las Vegas for the NBA summer league as they recap the debut of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and others

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
2022 NBA Salt Lake City Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Oklahoma City Thunder


Verno and KOC are live from Las Vegas for the NBA summer league as they recap the debut of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, and others (01:05). They also discuss the unfairness of players like Josh Giddey and Paul Reed playing in the summer league. Verno mentions seeing Otto Porter in Vegas, which leads to a conversation about speeding tickets (15:13). While discussing Isiah Stewart, the guys take a look back at the 2019 high school prospect list to see where those players are now (29:48). Finally, they go through who they are excited to see play this weekend (45:02).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

