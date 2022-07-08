 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bret Screwed Bret, Part 1 | 25 Catchphrases That Explain the Attitude Era

In Part 1, David Shoemaker discusses the events that led up to the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” with some of the biggest players involved

By David Shoemaker
WWE.com


A feud between two of WWE’s biggest stars, Bret “the Hitman” Hart and “the Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, was set to culminate at the 1997 Survivor Series. With Hart on his way out of WWE and heading to bitter rival WCW, the stage was set for one of the MOST controversial finishes in WWE and professional wrestling history. In Part 1, David Shoemaker discusses the events that led up to the infamous “Montreal Screwjob” with some of the biggest players involved, including Gerald Briscoe, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and Bruce Prichard.

Host: David Shoemaker
Guests: Gerald Briscoe, Bruce Prichard, Shawn Michaels, and Triple H
Producers: Brian H. Waters, Ben Cruz, Vikram Patel, and Scott Somerville

