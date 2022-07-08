 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What Can Go Wrong Will Go Wrong

Jason brings on Evan F. Moore to discuss the Blackhawks’ draft night and culture and diversity in hockey

By Jason Goff
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go returns after another White Sox loss as Jason lets it all out on this team (01:53). The way this season is going, if there is something that can go wrong, it absolutely will go wrong for the Sox. The Blackhawks are going into a rebuild after trading away Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach. So to help discuss the future of the Blackhawks, Jason brings on Evan F. Moore (17:50). They discuss the Blackhawks’ draft night, culture and diversity in hockey, and more.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Evan F. Moore
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

