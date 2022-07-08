

The Full Go returns after another White Sox loss as Jason lets it all out on this team (01:53). The way this season is going, if there is something that can go wrong, it absolutely will go wrong for the Sox. The Blackhawks are going into a rebuild after trading away Alex DeBrincat and Kirby Dach. So to help discuss the future of the Blackhawks, Jason brings on Evan F. Moore (17:50). They discuss the Blackhawks’ draft night, culture and diversity in hockey, and more.

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Evan F. Moore

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify