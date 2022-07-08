 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Yankees Open With a Win at Fenway, Mets Rout Marlins, Plus Nicky T on James Caan

JJ also breaks down Gerrit Cole’s struggles this season

By John Jastremski
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images


(01:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees return to Boston and open the four-game series with a win over the Red Sox. JJ looks ahead to the weekend at Fenway and details Gerrit Cole’s struggles.
(06:27) — METS: The Mets bats continue to fly against the Marlins as they look to bolster their roster before the trade deadline.
(12:25) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series against the Red Sox, Yankee killers, and remembering the legacy of James Caan.
(38:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Nets.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Nick Turturro
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 5 Deep Dive

Mal and Joanna discuss Aisha’s journey, time travel in TV shows, and their expectations for the finale

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson

James Caan Was Unlike Any Other Leading Man

Over a career that spanned 60 years, the actor—who died at the age of 82 this week—was unmistakably himself: tough, to the point, and endlessly compelling

By Alan Siegel

The Last Nets Dance, Mac Mania, Elite QB Watch, and RIP Jimmy Caan With Kevin Wildes, Peter Schrager, and Brian Koppelman

Plus, Chet Holmgren’s NBA summer league debut, Baker Mayfield being traded to the Panthers, and more

By Bill Simmons and Brian Koppelman

Our Mid-2022 Top 10 Shows

Chris and Andy discuss their runners-up before they count down the best shows of the year so far

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Are the Brooklyn Nets Really Going to Trade Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant?

Plus, breaking down Rudy Gobert’s fit in Minnesota and Bradley Beal’s massive deal with the Wizards

By Logan Murdock and Raja Bell

National Card Show Preview Part 2

Plus, Sorare’s Ryan Spoon on blending NFTs and fantasy sports

By Mike Gioseffi and Jesse Gibson