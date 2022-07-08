Yankees Open With a Win at Fenway, Mets Rout Marlins, Plus Nicky T on James Caan

(01:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees return to Boston and open the four-game series with a win over the Red Sox. JJ looks ahead to the weekend at Fenway and details Gerrit Cole’s struggles.
(06:27) — METS: The Mets bats continue to fly against the Marlins as they look to bolster their roster before the trade deadline.
(12:25) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series against the Red Sox, Yankee killers, and remembering the legacy of James Caan.
(38:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Nets.
