Yankees Open With a Win at Fenway, Mets Rout Marlins, Plus Nicky T on James Caan



(01:00) — YANKEES: The Yankees return to Boston and open the four-game series with a win over the Red Sox. JJ looks ahead to the weekend at Fenway and details Gerrit Cole’s struggles.

(06:27) — METS: The Mets bats continue to fly against the Marlins as they look to bolster their roster before the trade deadline.

(12:25) — NICKY T: Friend of the show Nick Turturro returns to talk about the Yankees’ series against the Red Sox, Yankee killers, and remembering the legacy of James Caan.

(38:08) — CALLS: Callers talk Yankees and Nets.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Nick Turturro

Producer: Stefan Anderson

