Be Better. Plain and Simple.

Jason opens up the show expressing his feelings and emotions following the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois (01:43). The White Sox have been disappointing all year long, and we’re nearing a breaking point (25:56). Is it time for Tony La Russa to go? Jason continues to discuss Brittney Griner’s imprisonment in Russia, as it was announced that the WNBA star wrote to President Joe Biden to ask for help, but there’s been little to no movement on getting her or other American detainees released (46:36).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
