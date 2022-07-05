 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NBA “New” Media, Beat Writers’ Fandom, and Steph Curry Sounds Off

Plus, reacting to Brian Windhorst’s viral moment

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images


Bryan and David break down the era of the NBA’s “new” media that include media figures such as JJ Redick and Draymond Green (4:19). Later, they weigh in on beat writers displaying their fandom, Steph Curry “sounding off” for former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Brian Windhorst’s soliloquy on First Take that left us speechless (29:29). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.

Host: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

