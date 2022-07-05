NBA “New” Media, Beat Writers’ Fandom, and Steph Curry Sounds Off

Bryan and David break down the era of the NBA’s “new” media that include media figures such as JJ Redick and Draymond Green (4:19). Later, they weigh in on beat writers displaying their fandom, Steph Curry “sounding off” for former teammate Juan Toscano-Anderson, and Brian Windhorst’s soliloquy on First Take that left us speechless (29:29). Plus, the Overworked Twitter Joke of the Week and David Shoemaker Guesses the Strained-Pun Headline.
Host: Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS