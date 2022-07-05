 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Brock Lesnar “Mr. SummerSlam”?

Plus, Evan, Flobo, and Jack discuss Logan Paul signing with WWE and Liv Morgan’s SmackDown title victory

By Evan Mack
WWE


During The Ringer’s WWE Money in the Bank Post-Show, Flobo called Brock Lesnar “Mr. SummerSlam.” After Brian’s tweet, Evan decided to bring this to the podcast and unpack it (11:30). Plus, they discuss Logan Paul’s signing with WWE and whether he should be a heel or a face (22:08). Is it time for Roman Reigns to drop the titles? Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian weigh in (52:01). And congratulations to Liv Morgan, who became the new SmackDown Women’s champion. Evan says it’s not time for fans to take away their support (64:00).

Hosts: Evan Mack, Flobo Boyce, and Jack Farmer
Producer: Brian H. Waters

