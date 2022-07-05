 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

All Quiet on the Free Agency Front, the Gobert Gamble, and Summer League Excitement

Also, Verno and KOC discuss the Malcolm Brogdon trade

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor
Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images


After the initial wave of signings, free agency has hit a stall as Verno and KOC discuss how the league is waiting for Kevin Durant to get traded (01:17). The T-Wolves traded for Rudy Gobert over the weekend, and Verno shares why he doesn’t like the trade for the Jazz while KOC defends the move and shares why Gobert will flourish in Minnesota (10:15). Staying with the Jazz, the guys discuss how Danny Ainge always manages to get what he wants and why the Gobert trade is all about Anthony Edwards (29:31). Also, the guys discuss the Malcolm Brogdon trade and share their excitement for going to this year’s Summer League (44:19).

Hosts: Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor
Producer: Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In The Mismatch

The Latest

‘Westworld’ Season 4, Episode 2 Recap

Joanna, David, and Danny recap everything that happened in the episode, talk about their theories about what is going on, and more

By Joanna Robinson, David Shoemaker, and 1 more

The All Boom, No Bust Top Six

The guys run through their six favorite boom/bust players and focus on what their season could look like if they boom

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Predictions for Sun Valley’s Summer Camp for Billionaires

Lucas Shaw joins Matt to discuss the upcoming Sun Valley conference

By Matthew Belloni

CFB Realignment: Which Fan Bases Are Actually Happy? With Bruce Feldman and Van Lathan. Plus Danny Ainge Does It Again.

Bruce joins Ryen to talk about exactly how UCLA and USC secured a move to join the Big Ten conference in 2024 before Van comes on to discuss how conference realignment in college football affects the regional aspect of the sport

By Ryen Russillo

The Street Profits and the Usos (and AEW’s ‘Blood & Guts’ 2022 Match) Deliver

Elsewhere, Noisy Boy, ASF, Jack Cartwheel, Komander, and Cometa Maya put on a clinic worth a multitude of GIFs in this week’s best pro wrestling matches

By Phil Schneider

Women’s Euros Look-Ahead, Plus the Gabriel Jesus and Kalvin Phillips Transfers

Jeanette Kwakye and Flo Lloyd-Hughes join Ian to discuss England’s chances, some dark horses, and other sides that look strong going into the European Women’s Championship

By Ian Wright