Internet Sensation ImAllexx On Everything Chelsea FC

Alex is only 23 but has been a big name in YouTube for years—and as a huge Chelsea fan we dig into last season and look ahead to the 2022-23 Premier League season

By Ben Foster and Tom Ochoa
This week we had Internet Sensation himself, ImAllexx on the Fozcast! Alex is only 23 but has been a big name in YouTube for years! As a huge Chelsea fan we dig into last season and look ahead to the 2022-23 Premier League season!

Will there be a return for the EBOYS? Alex tells us the stresses of running a channel like the EBOYS!

We discussed the subject of sexuality in the world of football and the difference between the content creation world and sport!

Check out the Alex’s Internet Sensation Show available on Spotify!

